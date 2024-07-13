Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers Week 6 Preview: Keys to the Game
As the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers prepare for battle in Week 6 of the regular season, they'll certainly be in for a good game.
Weapons on both sides of the ball for both teams are going to prove to be instrumental in either side's success, especially with how much of an uptick Missouri found last season. The Aggies certainly had a down year during Jimbo Fisher's final season, and are now looking to re-find their groove.
Doing so against a squad like Missouri would be ideal, but they're going to have to cover all of their bases in order to do so. If not, it could be an upset waiting to happen for the Tigers on the road.
Ahead of that early-October matchup, here's how either team could pull out a win:
Texas A&M will win if...
It starts fast. As mentioned before, facing the red-hot Tigers at home is certainly one of the Aggies' tougher tasks next season. Kyle Field is certainly a big advantage for Elko and company, so finding a way to best utilize it will be imperative. And there isn't a better method than scoring quickly and keeping the opposing offense at bay.
A quick score from the Aggies could be enough to gain momentum and maximize their home-field advantage, but adding a defense stop on to that would only amplify it. A quick start just might be the difference in a game played at home for Texas A&M, so it needs to come out of the gate firing.
Missouri will win if...
It dominates time of possession. As unique a stat as it is, if the Tigers find a way to mount lengthy drives from the get-go — especially ones that end in points — they could take control of the game's momentum and keep hold of it. Extending drives on third down is the quickest way to take a crowd out of the game, so if Missouri manages to do so, it could come out victorious.
In fact, that just might negate a fast start.