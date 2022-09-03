Skip to main content
Aggies Football vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats: The Return of Haynes King, Live Game Updates

Aggies Football vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats: The Return of Haynes King, Live Game Updates

The Aggies begin their march toward a potential College Football Playoff appearance on Saturday against the Bearkats.
The Texas A&M Aggies begin their quest for a College Football Playoff appearance on Saturday, as they play host to the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. CT.

One of the more under-the-radar positions battles for Texas A&M this offseason has been at center. Bryce Foster and Matthew Wykoff both have taken first-team reps throughout fall camp.

Foster will not play Saturday against the Bearkats due to an illness. According to his mother, Hedi Foster, the sophomore has dealt with two different instances of illness throughout the offseason.

Foster missed the entire spring due to his commitment to A&M’s track and field team. A shot put thrower by trade, Foster held the Aggies advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship last spring.

The departure of Foster allowed Wykoff, a fellow 2021 recruit, to earn reps with the first-team offense. Throughout the offseason, Wykoff has worked with all three quarterbacks and improved as both a pass protector and a run blocker.

“We feel very good about both guys,” Fisher said last month. “They both can play, and we’ll see who’s playing well and doing what we’re doing.”

The Aggies are looking to set the year off right with quarterback Haynes King commanding the huddle. King, the initial starter for the 2021 season, beat out LSU transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman for the title of QB1.

Last season in five quarters of action, King threw for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Colorado in Week 2.

“We felt Haynes had a great camp and put us in position to be successful going in right now,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “That’s what we believe in.”

Follow along with AllAggies.com for all the latest live, in-game updates from the opening kickoff all the way until the final gun.

Live, in-game updates will appear here after the opening kick.

