Aggies Remain in Contention at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Aggies drop out of second place but enter the third round able to make the 54-hole cut in stroke play

The Texas A&M Aggies women’s golf team remained in the Top 10 after the second round of the NCAA Women’s Championships on Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies were in second place after the first round, then early in the second round, the Aggies took the overall lead. But, as the round continued the Aggies fell out of first and fell several spots from their first-round finish.

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Texas A&M Women's Golf

The Aggies, ultimately, finished in sixth place with a second-round score of 9-over-par 297. The Aggies now have a two-round score of 13-over 589.

Zoe Slaughter, who went into the second round among the top individuals in the field with a 3-under 69, took a big step back on Saturday and shot a 78 to finish with a two-round total of 147.

Jennie Park ended up as the low Aggie on Saturday. After her 73 on Friday, Park followed that with a 72 to finish at 145 and finished just outside of the Top 10 individually.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, who shot a 76 on Friday, followed that with a 74 on Saturday for a two-round total of 150. Adela Cernousek has a two-round total of 151 after shooting a second round of 77 after a 74 on Friday. Hailee Cooper, who shot 82 on Friday, shot a 74 on Saturday to finish at 156.

The Aggies are making their first appearance at the NCAA Championships since 2015.

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Texas A&M Women's Golf

Stanford held the overall lead for the second straight round, as the Cardinal finished with a two-round total of 5-over 581. Oregon was second at 9-over 585, moving up five spots in the standings. UCLA, Auburn and LSU rounded out the Top 5.

A&M is eight shots back of the Cardinal.

The Aggies, ranked No. 19 in the country by Golfstat.com, are trying to make the 54-hole cut on Sunday. The Top 15 teams, along with the top nine individuals that aren’t on a Top 15 team, then advance to the final round on Monday.

If the Aggies make the cut on Sunday, they will play a final 18 holes of stroke play and the top eight teams advance to match play. The 72-hole champion will also be crowned that day.

The team national champion is crowned through match-play format with teams seeded 1-8 based on stroke play results. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Tuesday, while the championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.

