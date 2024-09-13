All Aggies

Texas A&M Adds Three More Players to Injury Report vs. Florida

The Texas A&M Aggies are dealing with a few more injuries ahead of the SEC opener vs. Florida.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) treacts after getting hit during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies have been hit with a few more notable injuries ahead of Saturday's SEC opener against the Florida Gators.

According to the updated SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report released Thursday, Texas A&M has added three more names to the injury list, bringing the team's total to six.

Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman is now listed as questionable while defensive backs Tyreek Chappell and Trey Jones III have both been ruled out.

Conner Weigman
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) warms up prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Linebacker Scooby Williams, who has already been confirmed by coach Mike Elko as active for Saturday, is still on the official injury report with a questionable designation while running back Rueben Owens and offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. both remain out.

All injuries on the report are undisclosed.

It's uncertain what kind of injury Weigman is dealing with and what the severity is. If he's somehow unable to go against Florida or exits during the game for any reason, Marcel Reed would likely step in at quarterback. He got some much-needed playing time in the blowout win over McNeese State.

"We wanted to kind of make that change early to let Marcel go out there and get some quality reps before we went to the full second string," Elko said this week. "So he got the drive at the end of the first half he got the drive at the start of the second half, and then we really started emptying the bench on offense, but it was really good for him to get out there and get those those drives with those guys."

The Aggies and Gators will kick off from Gainsville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT

