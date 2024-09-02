Mike Elko Shields Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman From Blame
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko said Monday that quarterback Conner Weigman should not shoulder the blame for the team's 23-13 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday night at Kyle Field, which spoiled the Texas A&M debut for Elko and his staff.
"Not a whole lot different from my thoughts after the game. We were just unable to get it done. We struggled in the passing game," Elko said. "We just talked to him, It looked like his feet never got settled. He knows it, he saw it. Conner's feet caused a lot of his inaccuracies. He had much cleaner pockets than I think he played like. It isn't all on him, we have to protect him a little better and the receivers have to get better separation."
Elko said the blame should be on him and his staff, who were looking to go to 1-0 and move up in the polls this week. Instead, they are 0-1 and will more than likely drop from No. 20 to being out of the polls completely,
"The interception that he threw when he was looking for Noah, his feet were all over the place," Elko said. "But it wasn't all on him, by any stretch of the imagination. ... It all starts with us. We have to get guys in position to make plays. As an offense we struggled and that's on us. We have to get our kids in a position where they can get open and make plays."
The Aggies will a chance at bouncing back when they host McNeese on Saturday in College Station.