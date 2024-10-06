Texas A&M Flies Up AP Top 25 Rankings After Win vs. Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies secured a statement win Saturday in College Station by taking down No. 9 Missouri, 41-10.
As a result, the Aggies experienced the biggest rise in the Week 7 edition of the AP Top 25 rankings.
Texas A&M flew up 10 spots to No. 15 after taking down the Tigers, who fell 12 spots to No. 21. This rise by the Aggies was double that of the next-closet teams, as Indiana, Iowa State and Clemson all rose five spots.
The Aggies have bounced back from their disappointing season-opening loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rose three spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll. If that turns out to be one of the only losses for Texas A&M this season, the Aggies will have a resume worthy of consideration as an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff.
"We took the L on the chin. We came back and showed everyone what we can do," Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss said after the win over Missouri.
The Aggies are one of nine SEC teams in the Top 25, joining No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 LSU, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 21 Missouri.
Matchups against LSU and Texas stand out as the toughest opponents remaining on Texas A&M's schedule. If the Aggies can pull off wins in those two games, they can almost guarantee themselves a spot in the SEC Championship.
Texas A&M will have a bye week before hitting the road to face Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday, Oct. 19.