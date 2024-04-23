Ex Texas A&M Aggies DL Isaiah Raikes Transfers to Auburn Tigers
Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes is on the move again.
After joining the USC Trojans back in January, Raikes has now committed to the Tigers via his second trip through the transfer portal.
“I want to thank the USC coaches and staff for investing the time and effort in me over the last few months,” Raikes tweeted on Sunday. “This decision was not easy, but I must trust God in this process and the journey. I will be announcing my decision tomorrow.”
Following a 6-7 season last year behind the first season of the Hugh Freeze era, Auburn will hope to improve depth all along the defensive line. And now, Raikes will attempt to find a spot.
Raikes' departure from College Station back in January was surprising since he was in line for a starting role after Walter Nolen left for Ole Miss. And now, the Richland, New Jersey, native will join a crowded room with the Tigers where he'll most likely serve a rotational role.
After joining the Aggies from St. Augustine Prep (NJ) where he was a four-star recruit for the class of 2020, Raikes played in 42 games. Last season, he posted 17 tackles with three for loss and one sack in 12 games that included a start against South Carolina. He also added with one pass defended and a forced fumble.
Over four seasons in College Station, Raikes tallied 43 total tackles with 4.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also finished with one pass defended and a forced fumble last year