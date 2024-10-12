Legendary Texas A&M Fullback George Woodard Passes Away
Texas A&M Aggies football has lost one of its most legendary players.
According to a release, former Texas A&M fullback George Woodard has passed away at the age of 69 in Arlington, Texas. The athletic department called Woodard, also known as "Big Woo," a "larger-than-life figure in Aggie football lore."
A Cedar Lake, Texas native, Woodard was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. He played four years in College Station from 1975-79 and finished his A&M career with 2,911 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. At the time of his departure from college, this yardage mark was good for second all-time in program history and currently ranks No. 8 among all Aggies. His 35 career rushing touchdowns are still fourth-most in program history. He also added 19 catches for 247 yards.
In total, he played 44 games with the Maroon and White.
During the 1976 season, Woodard led the Southwest Conference in rush attempts (239) and rushing touchdowns (17) while finishing with a single-season best of 1,153 yards on the ground.
Woodard would go on to be an 11th-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 1980 NFL Draft. This draft featured other Aggies such as running back Curtis Dickey (No. 5 overall, Baltimore Ravens), defensive end Jacob Green (No. 10 overall, Seattle Seahawks) and receiver Gerald Carter (No. 240 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).