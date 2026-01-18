Texas A&M Trolls Texas Longhorns After Big Rivalry Win in Austin

The Texas A&M Aggies picked up a massive rivalry win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

After head coach Bucky McMillan and the Aggies picked up their first road win over the Longhorns in over two decades, the Texas A&M Basketball X account had some fun following the historic result.

Take a look:

Before the Lone Star Showdown in Moody Center, the Texas Men's Basketball X account made a post featuring some towels picturing a Longhorns' basketball player dunking over a Texas A&M basketball player.

After the game had come to a conclusion, the Aggies social media team trolled the Longhorns by posting a picture of Jamie Vinson's dunk over Longhorns' center Matas Vokietaitis.

The rivalry win over the Longhorns may have carried more weight than originally thought. Texas earned upset wins over No. 13 Alabama and No. 10 Vanderbilt in the past week, making the Aggies' first road victory in Austin even more impressive.

A Rivalry That Keeps Delivering

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller meets with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan before the game at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Despite the Aggies coming up short on Saturday night, one thing is for sure. College basketball, and all sports for that matter, are better when the Lone Star Showdown is played on a regular basis. With the rivalry matchup witnessing brief pauses in recent years, the Texas-sized rivalry has only grown more intense.

Texas A&M football's loss in Austin during the 2025 season likely only enhanced the intensity from both basketball programs on Saturday. While the win over the Longhorns in basketball might not carry the same weight as a win on the football field, it still gave the Aggies a chance to reclaim some pride on a familiar stage.

McMillan and his squad aren't done matching up against the Longhorns as well. In late February, the Longhorns will visit College Station for another Lone Star Showdown. With Texas labeled as one of the final four teams included in the NCAA Tournament, the rivalry matchup could carry significant postseason implications.

A Massive Win During Conference Play

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

With their 74-70 win over Texas, the Aggies moved to 14-4 overall this season with a conference record of 4-1. Not only did McMillan's squad rebound after their 87-82 loss to No. 24 Tennessee, but they also may have taken a driver's seat in the SEC.

Texas A&M currently sits atop the conference through their first five conference games. The Florida Gators have also reached four wins during league play, but stumbles against TCU and Missouri have the defending national champions under the Aggies in the standings.

With favorable matchups over the next week against Mississippi State and South Carolina, Texas A&M could even improve their lead in the conference standings if the Gators were to come up short against LSU or Auburn.