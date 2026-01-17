Pair of Texas A&M Aggies Projected To Be First Rounders in 2026 NFL Draft

To no one's surprise, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion announced shortly after the Aggies' loss to the Miami Hurricanes that he would be forgoing his senior year of college and declaring for the 2026 NFL draft, and edge rusher Cashius Howell would follow suit a few days afterwards.

As exciting and as versatile a player as Concepcion, as well as Howell, is and was for the Aggies in the 2025 season, any team would be lucky to be graced with their skills on their team.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, the hype surrounding the two Aggies is well-warranted, and could see them taken very early on in the 2026 NFL draft in April.

KC Concepcion, Cashius Howell Projected To Go In First Round Of NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In a recent mock draft published by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, KC Concepcion is projected to go 24th overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft to the Cleveland Browns.

Shortly after him is Howell, slated to go two picks after Concepcion, 26th overall to the Buffalo Bills.

Should this reign true and Concepcion is chosen by the team that has been at the bottom of the AFC North's food chain the past few seasons, he would not only bring a spark to a dying Cleveland offense, but would also be on the same sideline as another legendary name out of Texas A&M, defensive end Myles Garrett.

Selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft, Garrett has since proven himself as the NFL's premier defender, winning the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award and setting a solid course for a second one in 2025 by setting a new single-season record for sacks in the league, getting to the quarterback 23 times.

On a young Browns team that went through quite the quarterback carousel last year, which included Joe Flacco starting the first four games before rookie Dillon Gabriel took over in Week 5 and was subsequently replaced by fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in Week 12, who would carry out the starting role for the remainder of the season.

Aside from wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and first-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., the receiving game for the Browns was at a minimal and a 5-12 record, followed for the team, missing the playoffs by a considerable margin.

If there is a team that could use Concepcion's elusive abilities out wide and also in the return game, it is most definitely the Cleveland Browns, and surely Myles Garrett will be happy to have a fellow Ag on the field in the "Dawg Pound."

The Buffalo Bills' offense is the primary money maker for the team, specifically their NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen and his dynamic style of play, but there are still plenty of playmakers on the defensive side of the field for Sean McDermott's team, playmakers that held their opponents to an average of 293 total yards on offense during the 2025 season.

The Bills' title of sack leader in the regular season was held by a defensive end, Greg Rousseau, with seven. Following him was fellow defensive end Joey Bosa (five) and linebacker Matt Milano (3.5), two Pro Bowl defenders who can give Howell all of the skills necessary for a successful career in the NFL.

Not to mention the success that could come from being in Buffalo alone, Allen was still one of the league's top options at quarterback again and led the Bills to a 12-5 regular season record, and will take on the No. 1-seed Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional tomorrow afternoon at 3:30.

The 2026 NFL draft will be held from April 23-25, 2026, in Pittsburgh, and whichever team picks a member of the A&M dynamic duo can expect either jaw-dropping routes and returns or sheer terror on the defensive edge.