Texas A&M Releases Initial Injury Report vs. Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies have released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's ranked matchup vs. the No. 9 Missouri Tigers.
Aggies offensive line Ar'maj Reed-Adams is the notable new addition to the report after getting injured late in the win over Arkansas. Quarterback Conner Weigman remains questionable once again.
RB Rueben Owens - OUT
DB Tyreek Chappell - OUT
OL Mark Nabou Jr. - OUT
OL TJ Shanahan - OUT
QB Conner Weigman - Questionable
OL Ar'maj Reed Adams - Questionable
Mizzou's report only includes three players, two of whom will miss Saturday's game in College Station:
DE Darris Smith - OUT
QB Sam Horn - OUT
WR Marquis Johnson - Questionable
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that he expects Marcel Reed to start once again despite Weigman technically being listed as the starter on the depth chart. Reed has led the Aggies to three straight wins in Weigman's absence.
“I know on their depth chart it says (Conner Weigman) is the starting quarterback,” Drinkwitz said at his weekly press conference, “but I mean, that’s just semantics in my opinion. (Marcel Reed) is 3-0 as the starter and whether (Weigman) is listed as questionable or whatever, I don’t see them going back."
Across four appearances and three starts, Reed has gone 43 of 79 passing for 585 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He's added 42 carries for 230 yards and two scores, topping the 80-yard rushing mark twice.
He'll look to lead the Aggies to a signature top-10 win on Saturday at Kyle Field.