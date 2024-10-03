All Aggies

Texas A&M Releases Initial Injury Report vs. Missouri

Not much has changed on the Texas A&M Aggies' student-athlete availability report.

Zach Dimmitt

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) warms up prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) warms up prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's ranked matchup vs. the No. 9 Missouri Tigers.

Aggies offensive line Ar'maj Reed-Adams is the notable new addition to the report after getting injured late in the win over Arkansas. Quarterback Conner Weigman remains questionable once again.

RB Rueben Owens - OUT

DB Tyreek Chappell - OUT

OL Mark Nabou Jr. - OUT

OL TJ Shanahan - OUT

QB Conner Weigman - Questionable

OL Ar'maj Reed Adams - Questionable

Mizzou's report only includes three players, two of whom will miss Saturday's game in College Station:

DE Darris Smith - OUT

QB Sam Horn - OUT

WR Marquis Johnson - Questionable

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that he expects Marcel Reed to start once again despite Weigman technically being listed as the starter on the depth chart. Reed has led the Aggies to three straight wins in Weigman's absence.

“I know on their depth chart it says (Conner Weigman) is the starting quarterback,” Drinkwitz said at his weekly press conference, “but I mean, that’s just semantics in my opinion. (Marcel Reed) is 3-0 as the starter and whether (Weigman) is listed as questionable or whatever, I don’t see them going back."

Across four appearances and three starts, Reed has gone 43 of 79 passing for 585 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He's added 42 carries for 230 yards and two scores, topping the 80-yard rushing mark twice.

He'll look to lead the Aggies to a signature top-10 win on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News