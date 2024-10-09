WATCH: Johnny Manziel Surprises Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia on ESPN
"Vandy, we're (bleeping) turnt!"
The final phrase out of Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia was controversial at best, but encapsulated the pure, unbridled excitement that he — and all of his teammates — felt.
Vanderbilt took on the Alabama Crimson Tide at home and while most of the coutry expected a road win for coach Kalen DeBoer and company, the opposite proved to be true. The Commodores notched a home upset, stormed the field and didn't look back.
Since then, Pavia has been one of the most talked about players in college football, even going as far as to invite NIL suitors to partner with him after the win, and he's seemingly taken his leap of fame by storm.
Following an interview segment with ESPN College Football, Pavia was surprised by the show with an appearance from former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel. The guise?
Both quarterbacks had beaten Alabama.
"What an awesome game," Manziel told Pavia. "So fun to watch. Couldn't be happier for you."
Manziel compared the excitement Pavia felt to his own back in 2012, when the Aggies upset Nick Saban's Crimson Tide 29-24 behind a near 200-passing yard, 100-rushing yard performance from the quarterback. And while both games were vastly different, the pair bonded over it.
"Hope you make it down to a football game," Pavia responded to Manziel. "We're electric down here."
Ironically, FirstBank Stadium was the one place Saban said wasn't difficult to play in. Perhaps he's mincing his words now.
And back then, that was something he almost never had to do.