Texas A&M WR Says Johnny Manziel Lore Drew Him to Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies had to slightly retool their receiving corps this offseason following the departure of Evan Stewart. Fortunately, along with other factors, the legacy that Johnny Manziel left in College Station helped the Aggies land a talented receiver from the portal to help shore up the pass-catching depth.
When speaking with the media Monday, Texas A&M receiver and Louisiana Tech transfer Cyrus Allen said the history that players like Manziel and Mike Evans established was one of the reasons he decided to become an Aggies.
"Being a part of this team from like Mike Evans, Johnny Manziel and the history of being part of the Aggies caught my eye, and then Coach Elko and what he accomplished at Duke coming over here also caught my eye," Allen said.
Allen, a New Orleans native, didn't have to travel too far from the Big Easy to find his new home in CSTAT. He played two years at LA Tech, tallying 68 catches for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns. This included a big performance against an SEC foe in Missouri during the 2022 season, as Allen had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers.
In his A&M debut in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, Allen had two catches for 28 yards, as the entire Aggies passing offense failed to catch a rhythm against a strong Irish secondary that held quarterback Conner Weigman to 100 yards passing along with two interceptions.
Allen will look to put together his first big game as an Aggie when Texas A&M hosts McNeese on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT.