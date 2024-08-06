'Just Being Nasty!' Aggies Lineman Chase Bisontis Ready For Position Change In Year 2
Chase Bisontis almost wasn't going to be a Texas A&M Aggie next season.
Amid a bout of homesickness and some ongoing family struggles, the offensive lineman was strongly considering not returning to College Station for his second collegiate season and instead heading back to New Jersey, where he grew up. But he didn't.
That decision was swayed heavily by Mike Elko, who spoke with Bisontis as a coach, and more than that, a friend. A father, even.
"(Elko) takes me in and talks to me like a son," Bisontis explained of his relationship with the Aggies' first-year head coach. "He reminded me (that) this is home, too."
Since taking the helm of the program, Elko has begun to change the culture around the program. He earned the support of his captains rather quickly, maintained — and stressed — a strong relationship with surrounding high schools in Texas on the recruiting front and has begun to help shape the success he's hoping to see from a squad with tons of talent.
That, he says, begins with the offensive line.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that that’s a huge part of success on offense,” Elko said before training camp began. “It’s even bigger in this conference, where I think the offensive and defensive lines are completely different than they are anywhere else in the country."
It's not a far walk to understand the importance of the front five. Over the past few seasons, the Aggies were graced with running backs the likes of De'Von Achane, Isaiah Spiller and Trayveon Williams, and that hasn't ceased to be the case. This year, Texas A&M has a trio of backs — the headliner of which could certainly be freshman standout Rueben Owens.
And if they want to light up the stat sheet? The line's performance will be paramount.
“I’ve gained some weight. I’ve gained about 10 or 15 pounds of muscle. I feel more comfortable with the heavy guys.”
"Our ability to get really talented and really good on the offensive line, as quick as we possibly can, will play a huge role in our ability to be successful," Elko explained. ”I do know that they will be a much scrappier, much grittier, much tougher group as we move into the fall."
Next season, the Aggies will return Trey Zuhn III, Reuben Fatheree II, Bisontis and Mark Nabou Jr.. While that squad wasn't exactly tops in the SEC for pass protection or establishing the run, another year together is likely to aid on that front.
That's not to say the Aggies aren't making necessary changes, however.
Now that he's set to return for Year 2, Bisontis will be transitioning from offensive tackle to offensive guard, and he's already begun to notice the differences in the position.
“It’s a lot quicker inside than it is outside,” Bisontis said. “Outside is more finesse.
"Now, it’s just being nasty."
Making the switch wasn't an easy task, especially for a young player still learning the system, but Elko knew that it would be in the best interest for the Aggies and for Bisontis to play a position he'd likely be a natural at given his size. So, he made the switch and put the new guard right to work.
“Chase (Bisontis) has been a guard all the way. He has never left guard. We feel that’s the right spot for him. He has been a guard since day one with us.”
For Bisontis, the switch wasn't easy, but he wasn't alone in making it. That's where the older players on the line came in, promoting the new culture that Elko had made a staple for every Aggie on the team.
“It was definitely difficult just because I got thrown into the fire,” Bisontis recalled. “But I had older guys like (Zuhn) helping me get along. It was a struggle, but looking back now it was all worth it.”
So, with a nasty job ahead, Bisontis is ready to make noise up front for Texas A&M. The backs behind him, each looking for a breakout season, are as well, as is Conner Weigman.
All in all, the Aggies have weapons yet to be utilized to their fullest potential. As a tackle, Bisontis was one of them. He was a player playing well, but perhaps not as well as he could have been.
Not anymore.
"I feel confident," Bisontis said. "I'm going to move guys off the ball next to my teammates. ... I think it's going to be really good. Day-in and day-out we've been working on it."