'Scrappy, Gritty & Tough!' Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Reveals Expectations For Offensive Line
Fans looking for exciting, explosive players to be taken in the early picks of the NFL Draft tend to be disappointed when an offensive lineman's name is called — as seen by the now-viral clip of the Green Bay Packers fan who hung his head in defeat when Arizona's Jordan Morgan was taken at No. 25.
That's long been the case. Offensive linemen just can't compete in star power with speedy running backs and spectacular-catch-making receivers, though perhaps that same fan was a little disheartened to hear Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Edgerrin Cooper's name be drafted, too.
Either way, there isn't any denying the impact that lineman have on the field. Every play starts with them and without a solid group of lineman, running the ball is seldom an option.
Aggies coach Mike Elko knows that. In fact, he recently spoke out on his line's impact on the game, giving high praise as next season draws closer.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that that’s a huge part of success on offense,” he said. “It’s even bigger in this conference, where I think the offensive and defensive lines are completely different than they are anywhere else in the country."
It's true. In a composite ranking done by PFF, five of the country's top-10 offensive lines were either in the SEC, or are making the move this season, as Texas came in at No. 7. Running the ball is a staple of SEC offense, so it makes sense that the conference's teams would value that position group.
Elko's scheme is no exception, as he's already set to work with a potential top-10 group once again behind returning tackle Trey Zuhn III, which he's excited about.
"Our ability to get really talented and really good on the offensive line, as quick as we possibly can, will play a huge role in our ability to be successful on offense," Elko explained. ”I do know that they will be a much scrappier, much grittier, much tougher group as we move into the fall."
After last season's collapse, a team much grittier, scrappier, and tougher doesn't sound too bad. The Aggies certainly will be looking for a boost in performance, but also chemistry. And — as it goes for the run game — that begins with the offensive line, or in this case, Zuhn.
And early indications show that he's ready to get rolling, too.
"Everyone is moving around," Zuhn said back in March. "Everyone is playing multiple positions. It's a lot of different combinations right now, and you're playing next to someone different every single day.
"(But) it's going well."