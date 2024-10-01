Texas A&M Opens as Slight Betting Favorite vs. No. 9 Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies are on a four-game winning streak headed into one of the biggest contests of their season. As a result, sportsbooks like A&M's chances against the No. 9 Missouri Tigers on Saturday in College Station.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the No. 25 Aggies are currently two-point favorites over the Tigers ahead of Saturday's 11 a.m. CT kickoff time. The over/under is 48.5 while Texas A&M's moneyline is -130.
Missouri (4-0) is coming off of its bye week. The Tigers squeaked past Vanderbilt, 30-27, in double-overtime on Sept. 21. Meanwhile, the Aggies took down the Arkansas Razorbacks 21-17 in the final Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Monday that the Aggies will need to be aware of Missouri receiver Luther Burden III, who is quarterback Brady Cook's top weapon in the passing game.
"Each team presents their different changes. With this one, it's really challenging because you've got an elite runner in the running back room and two other receivers in Theo Wease and Mookie Cooper. ... You have to be aware of (Burden) and know how you're leveraging him and make sure that has as much help as possible. ... It's a really talented offense, which makes it challenging."
As for Cook, who can hurt defenses with both his arm and his legs, received addtional praise from Elko.
"He's such a winner," Elko said of Cook. "He plays the game the right way. You can see why he has been so successful."