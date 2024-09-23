Mike Elko Calls Out Texas A&M Aggies: 'You Can't Do That'
The Texas A&M Aggies secured their third straight win Saturday in a 26-20 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field.
But when hearing from the team after the game, you'd think they had just suffered another frustrating home loss.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko called out his team for entering the game a bit too relaxed, which allowed Bowling Green to stay in the game in the second half after trailing 13-3 at halftime. It's important to note that the Falcons had Penn State on the ropes in Happy Valley a few weeks ago, and are hardly a pushover out of the MAC. But regardless of the opponent, it was a performance Elko would like to learn from.
"This is what I said to the guys ... 'If you ever relax in this game, it will find a way to humble you instantly,'" Elko said. "You have a big road win and you tend to relax because that human nature ... You can't do that."
Bowling Green had two explosive touchdowns in the third quarter, highlighted by a 65-yard score from tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on the first play of the second half. The Aggies responded with a touchdown of their own, but the Falcons got loose once again on a 40-yard scoring run from receiver Rahkeem Smith.
Fannin Jr. finished the game with eight catches for 145 yards and the score, much to the frustration of Elko.
"Defensively, we had a busted coverage to start the second half," Elko said. "We did a horrible job of managing the tight end all night. We let him go for eight catches for 145. ... Offensively, it was just so choppy at times ... So many levels of frustration."
The No. 24 Aggies will look to put together a more complete performance during Saturday's Southwest Classic in Arlington against the Arkansas Razorbacks.