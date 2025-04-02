No. 4 Texas A&M Softball Preview: Midweek Action vs. Prairie View A&M
No. 4 Texas A&M softball takes on Prairie View for a Wednesday night match-up before heading into its fourth SEC series this weekend against Georgia.
Texas A&M softball has made it midway through the season, posting a 31-5 record, only losing two games out of SEC play. Having their "out of conference" week, head coach Trisha Ford made an effort to keep spirits high and scheduled six games so the Aggies don't get out of their groove.
"There is a reason we have a full week of games," Ford said. "I don't want them to get out of compete mode."
Throughout this week of non-conference play, coach Ford has made it her mission to get as many repetitions as possible, keeping her players in the zone.
"I tease them. I'm like, we could have a three-hour practice or you can come play a game ... they're like, we'll play a game."
The Aggies close out their full week of games with Prairie View, which they have won all eight matchups thus far, with the latest five being run-rules.
A couple of key players to look out for tonight are junior outfielder Amari Harper, who has completely flipped the switch in her presence on the field leading the team in batting average, right ahead of sophomore first baseman Mya Perez who has sent the ball out of the park 10 times so far this season. Eight Aggies are currently batting over .300, which has led this offense to dominate in all their games.
Coach Ford has been shuffling through her bench this last week, trying to get as many players as many reps as possible since you never know when someone is going to have to step up. The Aggies have drawn in the 12th Man to many of their home games at Davis Diamond after being ranked in the top-10 all season long.
As A&M strives to keep its record perfect for the week, Prairie View is trying to get a ranked win, as well as its first one ever against this powerful squad.
Coverage for this matchup will be streamed on SEC Network, starting at 6 p.m.