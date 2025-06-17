Texas A&M Aggies Land SEC Pitcher From Transfer Portal
After losing star pitcher Emiley Kennedy to the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), the Aggies needed to add some strength to the bullpen.
Head coach Trisha Ford did just this by going into the transfer portal and picking up left-handed pitcher Taylor Pannell out of the transfer portal, she announced on social media.
Pannell, entering her fourth year of college softball, has pitched the last three seasons at Missouri, compiling an overall 2.75 ERA over 129.2 innings pitched, Although Mizzou had a less than ideal season going 25-31, Pannell ended the year with a career-high 69 strikeouts.
During her freshman and sophomore year, Pannell served as Missouri's primary closer, earning 6 saves as a freshman and matching the NCAA DI record in 2024 with 15. Her junior season, she had seven starts in 33 appearances, picked up three saves and three complete games.
This pick up out of the transfer portal should do wonders for the Aggies, as they relied on Kennedy for the majority of the season as she finished the 2025 season with a 21-6 record. A&M's bullpen as of now consists of some very talented young arms, but it's always good to have a veteran in the mix.
Alongside Kennedy, the Aggies lost senior Emily Leavitt who had 17 apperances this previous season with a 2.54 ERA. With the departure of two seniors, the Aggies are left with incoming senior Grace Sparks, incoming junior Sidne Peters and two incoming sophomores Sydney Lessentine and Kate Munnerlyn.
With the addition of an experienced pitcher, Ford will most likely look to get her in as many games as possible whether that be primarily as a closer or just get as many innings as possible out of the bullpen.
This will be Pannell's fourth season of college softball, which could be her last, hoping to help carry the Aggies to the postseason behind her powerful and experienced arm.