Three Texas A&M Aggies Earn Softball America Top 100 Honors
After a remarkable 2025 season, three Aggies were named to the Top 100 Players of the 2025 Season list by Softball America.
These players include sophomore Mya Perez who ranked 34, senior Koko Wooley who ranked 62, and graduate Mac Barbara who rounded out the list for the Aggies ranked 77.
Even though the season did not end the way Texas A&M would've liked it to, it would be a disgrace to not recognize the incredible talent that this season was loaded with. Perez, Wooley and Barbara were all everyday players who carried this Texas A&M offense as well as defense all season long.
Perez, the sophomore out of California, had an incredible year leading the Aggies in four different areas, batting average with an impressive .424, 73 RBIs which broke a 43-year-old record, walks and total bases. Perez was tied in leading home runs with a career-high 16 on the year.
Securing the 62nd spot on the list was Wooley, Texas A&M's four-year shortstop who had arguably her best season yet. Wooley was awarded a gold glove this season for her defensive performance, which was the first in Aggie history, recording a .968 fielding percentage.
With Wooley's fourth and final year of college softball at an end, securing a spot in the Top 100 Players list for the 2025 season is an incredible accomplishment with a bittersweet goodbye to Aggieland.
Rounding out the list is Barbara, the graduate transfer from San Diego State University who played a powerful role in this A&M offense this year. For most of the year, Barbara played as a designated hitter, accumulating 12 home runs and 68 RBIs on the season.
Barbara was extremely versatile when a catcher injury sent her to catch behind the plate, something out of her comfort zone, but she did it with ease making for a great team player.