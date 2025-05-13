Texas A&M Softball Proud of No. 1 Overall Seed But Not Finished Yet
The Texas A&M Aggies received the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament after becoming co-champions in the Southeastern Conference with Oklahoma due to weather. With this, it marks the first time in program history that the Aggies have been awarded the overall No. 1 seed.
"Yeah it's huge," coach Trisha Ford said after receiving the No. 1 overall seed. "I knew when we took over this program, our staff, you know, we talked in great detail about just our vision and how we felt like with the support of Texas A&M, 12th Man, beautiful Davis Diamond, that we could really build something and build something fast."
After a disappointing loss to Texas in the 2024 NCAA tournament, the Aggies are excited and ready to bounce back, as they have set the table for the postseason. Ford expressed her gratitude about how proud she was of this team and their fight.
"We learned from last year, I think that's the other thing," Ford said. "We have a lot of kids that came back after last years heartbreak and it's time for us to, you know, rewrite the books this year."
"It's huge to see where we came from when I got here my freshman year to where we are now," senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy said. "It's where we thought we would be and we're here now."
Seniors Kennedy and Koko Wooley are the only two Aggie seniors who have been at Texas A&M for all four years of their collegiate career. They were here when coach Ford arrived, as she has completely turned around this program for the better.
"It means a lot," Wooley said when being asked about the positive change in the program. "We put a lot of hard work in, so to see it like come in full turn, it's super exciting."
Senior Allie Enright, who transferred from Arizona after her freshman year, expressed her gratitude about being able to play with this senior class for the last time.
"I'm so proud," Enright said. "I mean just for the senior class to be able to, I mean like you said we haven't won anything yet but just to be starting off the postseason this way, super exciting."
The Aggies are hosting the Bryan-College Station regional starting on May 16th in front of the 12th Man to kick off the postseason.