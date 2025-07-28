Texas A&M Basketball Star Continues Overseas Journey
After spending five seasons playing for the Texas A&M Aggies, Tyrece Radford has made a name for himself in the professional world overseas. His time last year in Turkey was one to be remembered, as he scored 621 points and had 191 rebounds to go along with 155 assists. This year, he will be headed to Israel, as he signed with the Maccabi Basketball Club of Ra'anana, he announced via X.
Radford spent three seasons at Texas A&M, and quickly became a fan favorite and gaining the nickname "Boots" from head coach Buzz Williams. He and Wade Taylor IV were the guard duo for two straight seasons, as they led the Aggies to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.
Across the board, Radford played in 106 games for the Aggies spanning across three seasons, playing 3311 minutes for the Maroon and White. In his first season, Radford spent the most time on the court, racking up 1203 minutes, as he also led in three-pointers with 47.
His senior season did not slow down as he started each game for the Aggies for a second year in a row, spending the most time on the court again. This season earned him Second-Team All-SEC honors after averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
In his graduate season, Radford finished No. 2 on the team in points, assists, rebounds, and free throws attempted and made. He also marked himself as the first Texas A&M player to achieve 500 points and 200 rebounds in the same season, with 510 points and 202 rebounds.
Boots Overseas
After signing to play professional basketball overseas with Final Spor Bursa club in Turkey, Radford had himself an excellent season, averaging 19.4 points per game, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals.
Including his time spent playing college basketball, Radford averaged 19.4 points per game as well as 4.8 assists per game, marks as his best in both categories during his basketball career. As he prepares to head into the 2025-26 season, Radford is switching teams as he heads to Israel.
Radford should continue to excel in Israel as he did in Turkey, posting some amazing performances, including one against Cayirova Belediye. In December of 2024, Radford was an absolute weapon, scoring a career-high 40 points, while also picking up 11 rebounds and recording five assists.
As Radford prepares to make his switch to Israel after competing with Turkey for a year, expect to see him continue to thrive and shine in his role as a point guard.