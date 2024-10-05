Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Expected to Return vs. Missouri
The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies could have a new starting quarterback against the No. 9 Missouri Tigers Saturday in College Station.
According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Conner Weigman is set to return to the lineup after missing the past three games due to a shoulder injury. However, the team will make it a game-time decision on whether Weigman or Marcel Reed will be starting against the Tigers. Reed has gone 3-0 as a starter this season.
"Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman’s injured shoulder is improving and he’s healthy enough where he’ll be dressed and available for the game against No. 9 Missouri today. Look for a game-time decision on a starter for A&M, as big decisions looms.
Weigman originally suffered the injury in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame but was able to gut it out vs. McNeese State in Week 2, leading the Aggies to an easy win. However, after suffering a setback in practice ahead of their matchup with Florida, he was forced to miss the last two games.
In replacement of Weigman, the Aggies handed the ball to Reed vs. the Gators in their SEC opener, with the red-shirt freshman lighting up the stat book, and leading Texas A&M to their first road win since 2021 in the process.
In that game, 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two scores, while rushing 13 times for 83 yards and another touchdown on the way to a 33-20 win in the Swamp. Reed then continued to shine in his second start vs. Bowling Green, completing 16 of 29 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 12 carries for 91 yards.
Reed was so good, in fact, that he became the first Texas A&M quarterback since Johnny Manziel to record at least two passing touchdowns and at least 80 rushing yards in consecutive games.
Meanwhile, in Weigman's only real competition this season vs. the Fighting Irish, he struggled in a big way, completing just 12 of 30 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions in a 23-13 loss.
Despite that, the Aggies have elected to go away from the hot hand in Reed, and back to their original starter. That said, should Weigman begin to struggle vs. the Tigers, don't be surprised if head coach Mike Elko gives Reed the ball right back.