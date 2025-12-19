Texas A&M volleyball swept Pittsburgh in three straight sets to advance to its first ever National Championship. This was the first time all season that Pitt has been swept, and it is the second No. 1 seed that A&M has knocked out of the tournament.

The Aggies were led by both Kyndal Stowers and Logan Lednicky who combined for 30 kills on the evening, finding holes in the Pitt defense. Stowers was able to lead the Aggies with 16 kills, including nine in the first set that set the tone for the entire match.

The Aggies were dominate for three sets straight as they finished each set despite being tied 31 times and having 12 lead changes. With one more game left on the season, the Aggies have a chance to bring home the National Championship for the first time in program history.

Breaking Down Each Set Win

Dec 18, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) gets ready to serve during the third set against the Pittsburgh Panthers in a 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinal match at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Set 1: 29-27

Set 1 was the most back and forth between Texas A&M and Pitt as the set had 17 ties and 8 lead changes, with neither team wanting to give up the first set. After seven kills from Stowers, the Aggies were able to go up 24-22, needing just one point to take Set 1.

After a kill from Lednicky seemed to secure the set for the Aggies, a successful Pittsburgh challenge took the set away from the Aggies and tied the game up 24-24. After going back and forth, the set was tied at 27-27 before an ace from Tatum Thomas and a kill from Stowers secured Set 1.

Set 2: 25-21

For the majority of Set 2, the Aggies were ahead, forcing Pitt to play from behind for the first half of the set. After a service error from Pitt, the Panthers were able to go on an 8-0 run and go up 15-11. After the scoring drought, the Aggies went right back to the basics as they scored four straight points to tie the set back up, with kills from Lednicky and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and a service ace from Stowers.

The set once again was tied up 21-21, before the Aggies fought off the Panthers and scored four straight points to secure the set. A kill from Stowers, a block from Cos-Okpalla and two errors from Pittsburgh, the Aggies were just one set away from going to the National Championship.

Set 3: 25-20

The Panthers started off hot, as they had their season on the line, yet once again the Aggies played resilient as they fought for the sweep. Midway through the set the Aggies were able to go on a 5-0 run, which showcased two aces from Maddie Waak.

Cos-Okpalla secured the match with a powerful kill, sending the Aggies to their first ever National Championship, where the Aggies will face the winner of Kentucky/Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.