Texas A&M Volleyball Makes History in Massive Upset Win Over Nebraska

Texas A&M volleyball advances to the Final Four for the first time in program history after a gritty five-set win over undefeated Nebraska. Heading into the day, Nebraska had only lost seven total sets on the season, with just one of those being at home in Lincoln.

Two Aggies had 20+ kills, with Kyndal Stowers leading the pack with 25 kills and Logan Lednicky having 24. Stowers' 25 kills is her new career-high, which is well deserved after helping advance this A&M team to its first-ever final four.

The Aggies were able to get up on Nebraska two sets to none, after defeating the Cornhuskers 25-22, 25-22 in sets one and two. Despite being down 15-10, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla got back to the service line and led the Aggies on a 10-0 run, which showcased two aces.

Aggies Grit Through Five Sets

Dec 12, 2025; Lincoln, NE, USA; Louisville Cardinals outside hitter Chloe Chicoine (7) attacks against Texas A&M Aggies middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) and opposite Taryn Morris (6) during the fourth set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Aggies secured the first set 25-22 with an ace from Maddie Waak, who had an excellent day, having 63 assists and a team-high four service aces. The Aggies handed Nebraska only its second set loss at home, and they were able to do it again in Set 2.

The Aggies were able to go on a quick 4-0 run to start the second set before Nebraska started setting its heavy hitter in Harper Murray. Cos-Okpalla had five blocks in set two, as she continues to climb her way into history as she sits No. 3 in blocks all-time for A&M.

With their season on the line, the Cornhuskers played a must-win third set and were able to hold the lead over the Aggies for the entirety of the set. A big hit for the Aggies was having three service errors, giving the home crowd tons of momentum. Ultimately, the Cornhuskers came out strong and played tough the whole set, taking it 25-20.

Set 4 was a masterclass as the final score was 37-35, as the two programs had intense back-and-forth rallies. The Aggies fought off eight set points from Nebraska and had three of their own, yet six attacking errors and five service errors from the Aggies sealed the set as Nebraska tied the match up 2-2.

With both seasons on the line, both A&M and Nebraska fought until the end in Set 5, yet the Aggies' 10 kills outweighed Nebraska's six. The Aggies were able to seal the match with a kill from Lednicky, a player who has been leading the Aggies all season long.

This is the first time in program history that the Aggies are playing in the Final Four, and after beating an undefeated Nebraska team on its home court, A&M has all of the momentum heading to Kansas City.