The Aggies Have Their QB1 — Can He Bring Them To Glory?

Haynes King is now the starter for Texas A&M, but can he take them to the next step?

COLLEGE STATION -- Johnny Manziel paved the way. Kellen Mond set the tone. Both quarterbacks will forever be loved for their accomplishments at Texas A&M.

That's in the past. Haynes King is the future, and the future is officially here.

A new era of Aggie football is set to begin in College Station on September 4. There's no more guessing on who will trot out with the first-team offense when Kent State arrives.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher answered that with ease Wednesday morning.

"We talked to him yesterday and right now, Haynes will be our starter," Fisher said on ESPN's 97.5 "The Bench" in Houston. "Zach [Calzada] will be the backup right now, but we had a great talk yesterday. I feel very comfortable with both guys. I think both guys can win."

Calzada fought hard throughout the offseason and summer. Fisher has never denied the potential the Georgia native can bring to college football's most influential position.

It's just not his time yet. It might never be his time with the 12th Man. All that for another day.

King enters the season now as QB1. With that comes the pressure to build off a successful 2020 campaign. The Aggies finished 9-1 on the year with an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

A&M finished No. 4 in the Associated Press poll — its highest finish since the national championship of 1939. Fisher is coming off his third consecutive top 10 recruiting class since arriving in College Station.

Oh, and if that's not enough, the Aggies return nine defensive starters from the SEC's top defense a season ago. Experts say that A&M is the one team in the SEC West that could dethrone Nick Saban and Alabama on the way to a chance at the College Football Playoff.

No problem, right Haynes?

If fans can take anything away from King, it's the winning mentality infused in his veins. In his first season as Longview's starting quarterback, he led the Lobos to a 16-0 record, picking up the 6A State Championship along the way — the first since 1993.

That year, his production shined bright. King threw for 3,877 passing yards and 42 touchdowns against four interceptions. He regressed as a passer the following season, but improved as a runner, recording 10 rushing touchdowns off 506 yards.

When heading back to Longview, King can remember the wins rather than the losses. All-time, he only lost twice while commanding the offense under his father, John King, one loss coming in his final game of the 6A playoffs.

Anyone who entered the offseason with a set decision under center must have betting odds on the job. Calzada didn't take a snap last fall in a COVID-19 all-SEC schedule. King only played in two games, going 2-of 4-passing.

One completion turned into a 42-yard touchdown to Max Wright against South Carolina. One incompletion was an interception to Alabama's Malachi Moore as the final pass of the afternoon.

Call it a 50/50 learning lesson?

"Haynes is going to be a guy who can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest — probably a little more scared — with his ability to make plays with his feet,” Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said earlier this month.

As the Aggies approach the milestone of 10 years in the SEC, quarterback play has been a reason for the team's success. It's also been the downfall and the shortcomings to contend for a trip to Atlanta in December.

Manziel set the conference on fire when he marched into Bryant-Denny Stadium to take down then-No.1 Alabama. He hoisted the Heisman Trophy and defeated Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl to cap off an 11-2 season.

Alabama would go on to win its 13th national title.

Mond, a four-year starter for the Aggies, made his history in his final start. Thanks to a 232-yard performance against the Tar Heels, he now is one of three quarterbacks in SEC history to throw for 9,000 yards in their career.

His best record came in his final year with the Aggies. They fell one spot short of making the College Football Playoff.

And for every good play between the two gunslingers, let's not forget the bad. Kenny Hill could keep the "Trill" factor alive. Kyle Allen fell to the pressure of competing with Kyler Murray. As for the Allen product who never lost a high school game, he'd go on to win the Heisman and become the No. 1 pick.

Slight problem — he did that with Oklahoma after transferring in 2015.

King has the chance to be a bit of both quarterbacks who helped put A&M on the national map. His arm is stronger than Manziel's was downfield. As for his vision, you could argue it makes Mond's look weak.

Let's not forget about the speed, either.

Running back Devon Achane recently competed at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. last month. He claims to be the fastest player on the Aggies roster.

The second? It could be King.

"Every time I look out and to the left I see a green jersey and it's always Haynes for some reason and I don't know why," Achane said last week. "I told him yesterday that "in a game can I see you run like that at full speed? He might be scary."

The Aggies are done playing second fiddle in the SEC. With a defense that mirrors the "Wrecking Crew" of the 90s, plus a more relaxed schedule, this could be their year where it all comes together.

It only happens if King can be the right answer under center. Can he prove to be the guy?

He better be up for the challenge. The 12th Man fanbase is tired of waiting for "next season" to officially arrive.

