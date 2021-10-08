The Upset of the Year? Staff Predictions For Alabama vs. Texas A&M

The All Aggies staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the SEC West contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide

Remember when this was "the game" of the season? Good times, huh.

Texas A&M understands its predicament as an underdog for the 10th straight time since arriving in the SEC back in 2012. This season, however, A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) was expected to build off its 9-1 record and contend for a national title.

So far, it's been close call wins over Power Five programs or upsets against teams who were expected to be "easy" opponents on the schedule. Outside of a near upset against Florida on the road, the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) comes as advertised as the nation's top program once more.

Quarterback Bryce Young has been on-point throughout his short time as Alabama's starter. The defense still hasn't missed a beat without the likes of several key player's departure. Running back Brian Robinson is coming off his best game.

The Aggies are offensively flat. Not all the blame can come on Zach Calzada, but some of it absolutely should for his struggles commanding the team. A better offensive line would help and so would more consistency in the passing game.

Defensively, A&M is coming off its worst performance to Mississippi State. Young can be just as dangerous as MSU quarterback Will Rogers. To make matters worse, the talent in Tuscaloosa triples that to the one in Starkville.

Can "the game" still be just that, but with A&M pulling off the biggest upset all-time?

Now it's time for the All Aggies staff to make their game predictions for when A&M plays host to the Crimson Tide late on Saturday evening.

Matt Glatazan: Managing Editor/Publisher

The Aggies are in trouble here and simply don’t have the horses on offense to keep up with Alabama. Unless the Aggies offensive line has found a way to protect Zach Calzada, and the QB has learned to hit an open receiver, I don’t think this one will be particularly close.

Bama by a lot.

Alabama 31, Texas A&M 3

Cole Thompson: Columnist

Just because how much they want it, I believe this will be the best game of A&M's season. They will look sharp, play smart, limit turnovers and feel balanced for the first time all season.

Zach Calzada won't commit a turnover and wide receiver Ainias Smith will score at least two touchdowns. A&M's defense will haul in an interception against Bryce Young as the Aggies will look like they can contend.

All that will happen in the first 30 minutes. After that, Nick Saban will lose his mind and the Aggies will be toast. Sorry folks, it's Alabama, Georgia and everyone else in college football this season.

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 17

Art Garcia: Editor/Columnist

What was once considered a season-defining game is now, well, just another game. The Aggies will do well just not to get embarrassed. Considering what we’ve seen in recent weeks, Texas A&M faithful should cover their eyes.

Alabama 42, Texas A&M 10



Timm Hamm: Staff Writer

I’m sorry Aggies fans, but this one could get real ugly real quick. Texas A&M isn't playing well right now Tide is rolling. Bryce Young should throw for over 400 yards for the first time this season, and the Alabama defense should have multiple interceptions off Zach Calzada.

A&M's offense might struggle to gain 150 total yards and it’ll show on the scoreboard. The Aggies wants desperately to compete with and beat Alabama, but it won’t happen this year.

Alabama 59, Texas A&M 6

Matthew Postins: Staff Writer

At the start of this season, Texas A&M looked ready to challenge the 'Big Bad Wolf' of the SEC (and college football, for that matter). Well, the Aggies are not. Some of that is out of their control due to injuries.

Losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State will show that Jimbo Fisher still has some building to do in College Station.

Alabama 34, Texas A&M 24

