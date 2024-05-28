Three-Star OL Tyler Thomas Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies momentum on the recruiting trail continues to rise.
On Tuesday, the Aggies landed their 13th commitment of the 2025 class, with three-star Dickinson (TX) offensive lineman pledging to the program.
Thomas chose the Aggies over Texas, Houston and Oklahoma.
“I chose Texas A&M because of the feeling of home and being treated as a part of the family ever since Coach Elko and the staff got there,” Thomas told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “It’s been amazing to be around them and talk to them. The main thing that makes me believe in Coach Elko is the way that the culture has changed at A&M,” he said. “I’ve been around them and I’ve talked to some players.”
As it stands, Thomas is ranked as a three-star recruit coming in as the No. 607 player nationally, No. 50 interior offensive lineman and No. 94 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite ranking of all four major recruiting services.
In On3's individual ranking, Thomas ranks as the No. 38 player at his position, and No. 106 player in Texas.
Thomas is now the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Mike Elko and his new staff, as well as the fourth interior lineman, joining Three-star Joshua Moses, and four-stars Connor Carty and Marcus Garcia. The Aggies also have a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Jonte Newman.
With the commitment of Thomas, the Aggies currently hold the No. 10 class in the nation per On3 and the No. 6 class in the nation per 247Sports.