All Aggies

Three-Star OL Tyler Thomas Commits to Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies earned their 13th commitment of the 2025 class on Tuesday.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies momentum on the recruiting trail continues to rise.

On Tuesday, the Aggies landed their 13th commitment of the 2025 class, with three-star Dickinson (TX) offensive lineman pledging to the program.

Thomas chose the Aggies over Texas, Houston and Oklahoma.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“I chose Texas A&M because of the feeling of home and being treated as a part of the family ever since Coach Elko and the staff got there,” Thomas told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “It’s been amazing to be around them and talk to them. The main thing that makes me believe in Coach Elko is the way that the culture has changed at A&M,” he said. “I’ve been around them and I’ve talked to some players.”

As it stands, Thomas is ranked as a three-star recruit coming in as the No. 607 player nationally, No. 50 interior offensive lineman and No. 94 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite ranking of all four major recruiting services.

In On3's individual ranking, Thomas ranks as the No. 38 player at his position, and No. 106 player in Texas.

Thomas is now the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Mike Elko and his new staff, as well as the fourth interior lineman, joining Three-star Joshua Moses, and four-stars Connor Carty and Marcus Garcia. The Aggies also have a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Jonte Newman.

With the commitment of Thomas, the Aggies currently hold the No. 10 class in the nation per On3 and the No. 6 class in the nation per 247Sports.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com