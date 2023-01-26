Radford Drops 30 as Texas A&M Downs No. 15 Auburn in Statement Road Win

The Texas A&M Aggies are now 2-0 against ranked opponents on the year.

After taking down No. 20 Missouri at home and winning handily, the Aggies’ next test came on the road against Auburn in Neville Arena — the place that Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams described as “one of the best places in the country to play” during his postgame press conference against Kentucky.

Williams’ team entered the game looking to out-rebound the Tigers and improve upon their biggest struggle of the year, hopefully putting up a fight to go along with it.

Not only did the Aggies do that, holding sophomore forward Johni Broome to just seven rebounds and out-rebounding the Tigers entirely, but they also got their bounce back win — handing Auburn its biggest loss of the season and snapping a 28-game home win streak that led college basketball.

Senior guard Tyrece Radford had himself a night for Texas A&M, almost recording a double-double with 30 points and nine rebounds in the 79-63 effort — his second highest point total of the season.

After taking a 15 point lead at halftime led by Radford — who had 16 — the Tigers turned up their intensity in the second half and began to chip away at the lead, but a string of drawn fouls and free throws by the Aggies kept the lead steady. On the night, Texas A&M shot 83 percent on 24 free throws — continuing to back up their top five ranking in foul shots.

Up next for the Aggies is a Jan. 28 home game against Vanderbilt — a team with a losing conference record who just lost to the same Kentucky Wildcats that beat the Aggies a game ago. There, the team will look to build upon their impressive showing and once again make noise in the SEC. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m.

