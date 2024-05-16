'Very Gifted!' Anonymous Coach Raves About Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman
Hype continues to surround Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman.
Already considered one of the most talented QBs in the SEC by most fans an analysts, Weigman has proven on the field that, when healthy, he is capable of being a truly elite signal caller.
And according to a recent report, opposing coaches feel the same way, with one anonymous defensive coordinator who faced Weigman last season, signing his praises to the Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
“Man, he is very gifted and very tough,” The coordinator told Feldman. “We hit him a bunch and we affected him, but it didn’t change him. From toughness to arm strength and ability to move in and out of the pocket, he’s the most complete quarterback I’ve seen in a while. Not saying he was the best one, but I could see in a couple of more years, he will be elite. Pretty composed kid. I really thought a lot of that guy. He’s scary.”
In truth, it is still unknown what Weigman is truly capable of if he is able to get a full season under his belt.
In his two seasons in Aggieland, Weigman has played in just nine games and made eight starts, with going 5-3 as a starter and 5-4 overall. At times, he shined under center, completing 155 of 251 passes (61.8 percent) for 1,875 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions over that time.
He even set an A&M true freshman passing record vs. Ole Miss in 2022, throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Flash forward to 2023, and he looked to have made a massive leap, averaging over 300 yards, and 2.6 touchdowns per game over his first three starts before a season-ending injury in Week 4 vs. Auburn last season.
Fortunately for the Aggies, head coach Mike Elko believes Weigman will be 100 percent healthy by the time the Aggies open the season against Notre Dame on August 31.
“Conner (Weigman’s) health will be fine,” Elko said at the Fort Worth Touchdown Club. “We have no question about where he will be going into the summer."