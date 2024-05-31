WATCH: EA Sports Reveals Gameplay and New Features for NCAA Football 25
It's been a long 11 years, but college football is about to make its return to console form.
The gameplay and special features for EA Sports NCAA Football 25 were released on Friday, to positive reviews. Many of the reviewers claimed that the game looked "nothing like Madden" and praised the fluidity of the players, especially ball carriers.
The game will be released on July 19 and will be the first college football video game released by EA Sports since NCAA Football 14, released in July of 2013.
The cover for the game was released earlier this month, with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter gracing the front of the game.
EA Sports also announced that all 134 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams would be available to use for play in the game. Following the release of the first trailer, EA also announced that many game modes that were available in NCAA Football 14 would be available in this year's game, such as Team Builder, Road to Glory, and Dynasty.
The game itself features some of the same aspects that are seen in the Madden video games, such as throwing meters, momentum meters, catching meters, and specific ball carrier maneuvers.
The game will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S only, with a deluxe edition being scheduled for release on July 16, three days before the standard release of the game.
Gamers who choose to purchase the deluxe edition will receive not only three days of early access, but 4,600 College Football points to use in the game. There is also a bundle available for gamers to pre-order both EA Sports College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25.