WATCH: Lee Corso Makes Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M College GameDay

The always affable Lee Corso left the ESPN Game Day set to get dressed in the garb of the team he predicts to win the Texas A&M-Notre Dame game in College Station.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; ESPN analyst Lee Corso in attendance of the Washington Huskies against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN's Lee Corso has already started the season picking against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Corso, the always affable former football coach who stars on ESPN Game Day is known for his elaborate picks of a team playing in the game where the broadcast stems from.

Game Day was in College Station for Saturday night's Texas A&M-Notre Dame game, Corso left the set early, as he customarily does each week, and came out to the chagrin of the Aggie faithful.

Corso was adorned in a green and white leprechaun outfit. He was then shown dancing with the Fighting Irish mascot, another leprechaun.

Corso did not say anything. He just came out and started dancing.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was the celebrity guest picker. He, of course, took Texas A&M.

Aug 3, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel prepares to throw against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the first quarter at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Corso might have something to his pick. The Athletic's Stewart Mandel introduced an interesting statistic on for the platform formerly known as Twitter. Mandel said the Aggies are 1-8 in games where College Game Day comes to College Station.

Manziel, the former Heisman Trophy Award winner, got the Aggie faithful cheering when he made his pick. It was a no-brainer for Manziel to pick the Aggies at home.

Manziel was a former first-round selection of the Cleveland Browns. His National Football League career never panned out. He floundered in Canada and in the spring football leagues, but never seemed to be able to get his career back on track.

It should also be noted Corso picked a fellow SEC team, the Florida Gators, to lose to the Miami Hurricanes. He also predicted that the University of Texas would win the national title.

