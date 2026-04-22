The Next Critical Weapon For the Texas A&M Offense Has Already Emerged

The Texas A&M Aggies have officially wrapped up their spring practice slate ahead of the 2026 season. It was a critical offseason, as they look to show that the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff last year wasn't just a one-off success story.

Looking to prove that point, the Aggies knew they would have their work cut out for them as they were losing plenty of key contributors from the season to the NFL Draft.

Now, though, a new player has emerged who could play a critical piece in the team's success next season. Jamarion Morrow, a second year running back, looked the part during the annual Maroon & White scrimmage, and could play his way into a significant role for the upcoming season.

Why Jamarion Morrow Could Be A Breakout Candidate

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) after a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Aggies were one of the most volatiles offenses in the country last year, powered by quarterback Marcel Reed, who garnered Hesiman hype during the middle part of the season. Perhaps more impressively, they found success without their starting running back Le'Veon Moss, who was sidelined with an injury.

Now, looking back, that could have been a blessing in disguise and it elevated Morrow to becoming a critical piece of the running back room, earning time on the field as he backed up Rueben Owens. He finished the season with 262 total yards, three touchdowns, and averaged 4.2 yards per carry during his freshman season.

While still being the backup for Owens entering the spring, Morrow has looked a little different on the field. He looks shiftier, more precise on his cuts, and some of that success may be due to him looking a little bit leaner this camp, compared to last year. The emergence isn't just about on-field success, either, as his mindset reflects lofty goals for himself, amplified by the coaching staff's confidence.

“I feel like I had a different mentality as far as how I run the ball," Morrow told the media during a press conference this spring. "I wanted to turn those little runs into four- or five-yard gains.”

With a full season under his belt and being one of the top storylines of the spring camp due to his effectiveness during his reps, Morrow could be due for a breakout season, and with larger responsibilities on the game film, it should translate to a larger production number in the box score.

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