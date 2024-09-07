'We Did That': Aggies' Win Over McNeese Proof of Standard, Regardless of Talent
Hell might have frozen over if the Texas A&M Aggies dropped their game at home against the McNeese State Cowboys.
After losing in Week 1 to a top-10 Notre Dame squad, the bubble of expectations surrounding Mike Elko's first Maroon & White squad was popped. Conner Weigman looked rusty, the offense looked stagnant, and the defense just couldn't do it all.
Leaving the stadium that day, the Aggies knew there was work to be done for the week following. Their opponent wasn't going to be as high-powered as the Fighting Irish and the spread might have placed them as near-50-point favorites, but that didn't matter.
For Elko, the Aggies' second game of the season was another chance to play to a standard.
"From our guys, I'm proud of the way we handled it," the coach said after a 52-10 blowout victory. "When we get into these games, it's really important to play to your standard, and I think we did that."
What did that look like?
When the drum line played its cadence, the siren sounded, and "Power" came on. Fans hit their feet and towels were waived — another game day in Aggieland — and this time, the Aggies were determined to show what they were capable of.
By halftime, they had amassed 38 points, which was more than the number of passing yards Cowboys quarterback Kamden Sixkiller had. McNeese had nothing to show on the scoreboard, and every major statistical category pointed toward a blowout.
Weigman didn't even finish out the first half. And why? He didn't need to.
"Conner (Weigman) is going to respond," Elko said, doubling down on his stance that Weigman would remain "the guy" for the Aggies. "We talked about that."
He did.
"I felt like the last game really changed him when he came out on the field," Aggies offensive lineman Kolinu'u Faaiu added. "He attacked the game today, and that's what you want to see from a quarterback."
It was.
In his shorter playing time in Week 2, Weigman went 11-14 with two touchdowns and 125 total yards. He avoided turnovers and played the way the Aggies expected him to against a defense he was better able to break down. The Aggies, as a whole, followed suit.
Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss each notched two touchdowns and Terry Bussey added a highlight-worthy rush in the second half to cap off the scoring for the day. Other than one 10-minute drive by McNeese State, Texas A&M's defense held its own and made another statement.
"We go hand in hand," Aggies defensive back Will Lee III — one of two players to grab an interception — explained. "Offense helps the defense. Defense helps the offense. They score, and that gets the defense hype."
Even Moose Muhammad III, who went catch-less against Notre Dame, reeled in a touchdown pass from Weigman to get his season back on track, aside from a brief first-half interaction.
"He had a much better week of preparation," Elko said of the receiver. "We challenged him to do the things to needed to do. He did that. When he does that and he's consistent, he can help us."
What goes for Moose, goes for everyone.
The Aggies had a much better week of preparation. They were challenged to do the things they needed to do, not just to beat McNeese, but to respond to their performance in Week 1.
When they do that, they're successful. And even if they were 50-point favorites against the Cowboys, the scoreboard wasn't the concern. The standard was.
That's what Texas A&M will continue to focus on as the season rages on.
"There is a lot more to the season than just responding today," Elko said. "We will go back to work and do it again."