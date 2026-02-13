Texas A&M Reveals Walk-Up Songs For Full Roster Ahead of Opening Weekend

Baseball has many captivating sounds in its game, from the crack of the bat to the pop of a mitt, but one off the field is one that grabs the fans' attention the most, and that would be the walk-up song.

Before a hitter on the home team steps into the box, or as a home pitcher trots out onto the mound, a song of their choosing blares over the stadium's PA system, setting the tone for their performance and getting the crowd amped up for what is about to take place.

And for those that will be attending games at Blue Bell Park this season, you're in for quite the concert during the bottom half of the innings.

The 12th Jam

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When Shane Sdao takes the mound Friday night for the opening game of the 2026 season, be prepared to hear the heavy, delayed guitar of Slash and the screeching vocals of Axl Rose when Guns N' Roses' smash hit "Welcome to the Jungle" accompanies him out onto the bump.

Another classic guitar riff is expected to play when Josh Stewart comes on to shut the door on games, with Dire Straits' "Money For Nothing" coming on throughout the stadium.

Saturday's starting pitcher Weston Moss decided to go with some grunge for his trot out to the mound, with Alice in Chains' "Would?," and Sunday's pitcher Aiden Sims will be brought out to Luke Combs' "Back in the Saddle."

Some other classic rock hits on the playlist include "Iron Man" and "War Pigs" by Black Sabbath, "Sweet Emotion" by Aerosmith, "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC, and "Start Me Up" by The Rolling Stones.

Alex Jean's "Forever in Faith" will be heard when Chris Hacopian takes his first pitches as an Aggie. and freshman Nico Partida will come up to Miguel and Travis Scott's "Sky Walker."

Sophomore outfielder Terrence Kiel II will continue to use "Hot" by Young Thug and Gunna, carrying over his song from last year, as will Sawyer Farr with Fountains of Wayne's classic hit, "Stacy's Mom."

In addition to his work with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last July, is being honored with his 1991 hit, "No More Tears" also appearing in the playlist.

The siren that begins Disturbed's 2008 title track "Indestructible" will introduce another new Aggie, right-handed pitcher MJ Bollinger.

Other Notable Tracks:

-"Hold the Line" by Toto

-"God's Country" by Blake Shelton

-"Swag Surfin'" by F.L.Y and Easton

-"Everyday Hustle" by Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross

-"COUNT 'EM" by Brandon Lake

-"SELAH" by Forrest Frank

Texas A&M and Tennessee Tech begin their respective 2026 seasons Friday night at 6:00 PM.