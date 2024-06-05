'We'll See What They Have!' Texas A&M Confident, But Looking To Improve vs. Oregon
The "buzzsaw" moniker might not just apply to Texas A&M's mens' basketball team any longer.
Coach Jim Schlossnagle's Aggie baseball squad took to its home field for three games at Olsen Field for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It had been strong all season, yet for some reason, it felt like winning games was going to take some extra work. Granted, no team can be taken lightly in the postseason — not even Grambling State — but something about it felt different. Why?
Texas A&M's bats had gone cold. Hitting seemed hard to come by, and as as a result, winning.
Yes, the Aggies, as good as they were, still found success despite the internal feeling that something was wrong. That's why when it came to the postseason, they knew better than anyone what had to happen. They'd have to find their offense.
"If we play like (we did in the SEC Tournament)," Schlossnagle said prior to Game 1 of the Bryan-College Station Regional. "There’s not going to be a second round. No matter where the game is scheduled.”
He was right. The Aggies weren't going to make it without scoring — Game 2 in 11 innings against the Texas Longhorns nearly proved that — and they knew it. Luckily, they found their bats.
They were on full display in Game 3.
Texas A&M took care of business against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, tallying a 9-4 victory to complete a 3-game sweep of its regional and punch its ticket to the Super Regionals. Louisiana was sent home, but not before its coach delivered a familiar compliment to the Aggies for the Aggie faithful.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Ragin' Cajun coach Matt Deggs said. “That’s, by far, the most talented team we’ve seen. And, I like the way they go about it. My good friend [Jason Hutchins] is still [on the A&M staff]. I still got a lot of friends here and so I’ll be rooting for these guys to go win the whole thing.”
Naturally, the Aggies want to go on and win the whole thing. Why wouldn't they? They're certainly in a strong position to do so. But, now the next task lies in moving past the Oregon Ducks, which struck a nerve, especially with Braden Montgomery.
"I've actually not been a part of a team that was able to beat Oregon in a series," Montgomery said. "So, I'm excited to get a third chance at that. It'll be awesome. ... We'll see what they have for us, but I always like our odds."
Montgomery played a big role in the Aggies setting their season record for home runs. Five fence-clearing hits were the total on the night against Louisiana, which certainly allowed them to find their confidence. Schlossnagle was sure to emphasize that to his team.
“The conversation was basically reminding them ... we’re really good,” the veteran coach said. “We’re really good because one of our core philosophies on offense is, you play offense for each other.
"Sometimes, if guys hit a little bit of a rough spot (they) try and swing (their) way out of it. When we’re at our best, we’re laying off (bad) pitches and trusting the guys behind you to get the big hit when you don’t get your pitch.”
Long story short, the Aggies trusted each other. Despite the slump they entered the postseason off of, they willed their way through the Bryan-College Station Regional in three games. They found their bats, trusted each other, and made things work.
Now, they know their next task awaits. The Ducks will be coming to town with a trip to Omaha on the line, and both squads know what it's going to take. For Texas A&M, not much has come easy this season. This isn't an exception.
But at least this time, "the buzzsaw" will take the diamond with momentum.
"It was good to see us bounce back," Montgomery said. "And to get back to executing the plan that we do ... I thought we did a great job, and I think we'll be able to carry that into the next weekend.
"That will ultimately decide how far we are able to take it."
First pitch for Game 1 between Texas A&M and Oregon is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST Saturday.