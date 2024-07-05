All Aggies

Where Does Texas A&M Stand With 5-Star Linebacker Riley Pettijohn Ahead of Commitment?

The Texas A&M Aggies are hoping for good news on Saturday for five-star LB Riley Pettijohn. But will they get it?

Riley Pettijohn on his Texas A&M visit
Riley Pettijohn on his Texas A&M visit / @rileypettijohn7 on Instagram
The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a role on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.

And on Saturday, they are hoping to keep that going with five-star McKinney (TX) linebacker Riley Pettijohn set to make his college decision.

So where do the Aggies sit on the eve of his commitment?

For weeks, it has seemed like the Aggies were in a great position to land the talented defender, especially due to his relationship with the coaching staff.

However, according to On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies could miss out on the four-star stud.

“Ohio State and USC are the two programs that, when that story broke, looked like they were in the best position," Wiltfong said on the Wiltfong Whiparound this week. "Texas A&M, led by defensive coordinator, continues to battle there. Riley told me that’s his best relationship, the coach that he’s known the longest of all his finalists pushing for him... But talking to some sources on Wednesday, I feel like there might be some momentum around Ohio State."

“If you’re asking me today on Wednesday who do I think it’s going to be — I’m not sleeping on USC or the Aggies, but I might give the inch or two to the Buckeyes right now.”

Pettijohn is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the country, the No. 9 player in Texas and the No. 4 linebacker in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is making his decision after coming off of official visits to each of his four finalists last month, Pettijohn visited Ohio State on May 31, USC on June 7, Texas on June 14, and Texas A&M most recently on June 21.

Published
