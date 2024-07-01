5-Star Texas A&M LB Target Riley Pettijohn Sets Commitment Date
The Texas A&M Aggies already sit with one of the top 10 classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, having landed 11 commitments since April, and three this month alone.
They have also hit on many positions of need on the roster, including offensive line and quarterback, and most recently on Sunday securing a commitment from four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail.
Now, they have a chance to land a second elite linebacker to add to Mike Elko's defense, with five-star McKinney (TX) linebacker Riley Pettijohn announcing his commitment date for July 6.
Pettijohn will choose between the Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.
As it stands right now, Pettijohn is seen as a Texas lean, with a 93.2 percent confidence rating per the On3 Recruiting Prediciton Machine, which includes RPM picks in favor of the Longhorns from On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong.
Pettijohn is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the country, the No. 9 player in Texas and the No. 4 linebacker in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He will make his decision after coming off of official visits to each of his four finalists last month, Pettijohn visited Ohio State on May 31, USC on June 7, Texas on June 14, and Texas A&M most recently on June 21.
“We had a really good visit at A&M," Pettijohn told On3. "I think Coach Elko has done a tremendous job of changing the culture there in the short time he has been there. You can feel the renewed energy and optimism around the future of the program.”