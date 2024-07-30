Where Does Texas A&M WR Mike Evans Rank in NFL Top 100 Players List?
Another productive season from former Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans has yet again landed him in the Top 100 NFL Players list, as voted on by the players themselves.
The Canton-bound wideout was ranked the highest he's ever been on the annual list, at slot number 26, his highest spotting since he was ranked the 29th best player in the 2017 list.
He had been ranked 53rd in the past two editions of the list.
As of now, Evans is the highest-ranked Aggie on the list. Justin Madubuike also cracked the list at number 61.
Evans laid down yet another season with over 1,000 receiving yards, stretching his own NFL record to 10 consecutive years with over 1,000 yards to start a career. The only other NFL receiver to even have 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards in general? Jerry Rice.
Yes, you read that right. Ever since his debut in 2014, Mike Evans has never not had a season with over 1,000 receiving yards. And he has played with a wide variety of quarterbacks, ranging from mediocre to literally the greatest of all time.
Starting out with Mike Glennon in 2014, Evans was Jameis Winston's favorite target for years until a huge upgrade for Evans came in 2020 when Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, and he and Evans led Tampa Bay to their first Super Bowl championship in almost 20 years. After Brady's retirement in 2023, Baker Mayfield took the reins and led Tampa Bay to the divisional round and allowed Evans to produce yet another 1,000-yard season.
In the 2023 season, Evans started all 17 games, caught 79 passes from Mayfield for 1,255 yards, and his 13 receiving touchdowns were tied with Tyreek Hill for the most in the league. A fitting statistic for number 13, who is already the Buccaneers' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Evans' remarkable production on the field in 2023 landed him his second career NFL All-Pro honor.
Earlier this offseason in March, Evans signed a two-year, $52 million contract to stay in Tampa Bay, where he will line up alongside fellow receiver Chris Godwin as the Bucs look to improve on their impressive 2023 season in 2024, and Evans will look to lock in another 1,000-yard season to add to his Canton resume.