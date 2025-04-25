Texas A&M Aggies vs. No 9 Arkansas Preview: Top-10 Showdown in Aggieland
No. 2 Texas A&M is set to host No. 9 Arkansas this weekend at Davis Diamond for its last home series of the season. The Aggies aim to get back in the win column in conference play after dropping the series finale game against Mizzou the previous weekend.
"My money is always on us," coach Trisha Ford said. "I always think that if we go out and execute I think we have a really really good shot of winning a ballgame."
Heading into this matchup versus Arkansas, A&M is coming off of a series win against Missouri, despite losing series finale, and an 11-2 midweek win over Louisiana, looking to get back on track in SEC play.
The Razorbacks are lead in the conference by freshman Ella McDowell who is batting an impressive .414 for a rookie. Another important name for Arkansas is Bri Ellis, the senior from Houston, who has belted eight home runs out of the park, as well as has earned her golden ticket to compete in the AUSL.
"I want us to like take it like it's another weekend," Ford said. "Let's go in there and go to work." With both the pressure of another dominating SEC series as well as it being senior weekend.
Arkansas has two pitchers that have an ERA below 4, so expect to see both of them in this series. Junior left-handed pitcher Robyn Herron leads the Razorbacks with a 3.12 ERA, and holds a 6-4 record. Arkansas' other strong arm is freshman right-handed pitcher Payton Burnham, holding a 3.82 ERA with a 3-1 record.
The Aggies will have to continue to hit the ball and drive in runs, as well as keep belting home runs, which they have been doing well. Freshman KK Dement and sophomore Mya Perez lead the Aggies in conference play with four home runs each, hoping to add more on this weekend.
First pitch at Davis Diamond is set for 6 p.m., Friday, April 25.