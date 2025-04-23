No. 2 Aggies Re-Enter Win Column with Victory Over Louisiana
After dropping its last SEC matchup against Mizzou, No. 2 Texas A&M re-enters the win column with an 11-2 victory over Louisiana. A grand slam from senior Allie Enright in the fourth declared the run rule for the Aggies, putting them back in the win column.
Junior right-handed pitcher Grace Sparks got the nod in the circle for the Aggies, as she did not disappoint throwing three innings, recording one strikeout and only one earned run. Sparks was awarded with the win, making her record 8-1 on the season.
The Aggies were able to jump on the board quickly in the first with a single from graduate Mac Barbara, quickly followed by a powerful double from Enright, putting the Aggies up 3-0. Sparks and the Aggie defense recorded a quick 1-2-3 inning in the second with three straight groundouts, not allowing the Louisiana offense to perform.
The third inning was full of home runs for both teams, starting with a solo shot from Louisiana's graduate Savannah White. For the Aggies, a leadoff home run from Barbara got Davis Diamond cheering, yet that was not all for the inning as the rookie KK Dement got a home run of her own, this one scoring two.
Louisiana was able to drive another run across the plate in the fourth, thanks to a double from junior Erin Ardoin, sending base runner McKayla Ferguson home. Being up 6-2, the A&M offense was not yet satisfied, as they added on five runs in the fourth, putting them in run rule territory.
An easy four pitch walk with the bases loaded scored an easy run for the Aggies, before the player of the game stepped up to the plate. With bases still loaded, Enright saw her 2-1 pitch and went after it, homering to center field.
A quick 1-2-3 top of the fifth thrown by senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy secured the run rule and victory for the Aggies, getting them back on track before they host No. 9 Arkansas this weekend at Davis Diamond.