Texas A&M Lands Former LSU Starting QB In 2022

Max Johnson is a starting-caliber quarterback in the SEC. He'll remain that in 2022 with another SEC West program.

Johnson officially declared his letter of intent to transfer to Texas A&M. News had broken the day prior that A&M was in talks with the former LSU starting QB to come to College Station and was made official Thursday, the day after Early Signing Period.

Starting all of 2021 and play in 18 total games for the Tigers over the past two season. Johnson elected to transfer this offseason following the hiring of former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. He currently has three years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson, whose father Brad played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won at Super Bowl in 2003, is experienced. Over two seasons with the Tigers, the sophomore tallied 3,883 total passing yards and 35 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

In 2021, Johnson finished top five among SEC quarterbacks in every major category. One of his better performances came against A&M in the regular season finale. He threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning 28-yard pass to receiver Jaray Jenkins with 28 seconds remaining.

The Aggies are in the market for all options at QB following the loss of Zach Calzada. The Georgia native elected to transfer after starting 10 games, going 6-4.

Calzada's Aggieland stay will mostly be remembered for his heroics in a 41-38 upset over No. 1 Alabama in October. Taking a beating but standing tall, he threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

The win marked the first victory for A&M against the Crimson Tide at Kyle Field. It also marked the first time a former assistant had beaten Nick Saban in a head-to-head matchup.

“He ain’t always perfect, but I’m going to tell you what: That’s a competitor, man,” Fisher said of Calzada last month. “The guy has got arm talent and can throw the football."

Calzada and Haynes King battled for the starting job throughout the offseason. King, a redshirt freshman, won the title of QB1 Week 1 against Kent State, but suffered a broken tibia in Week 2 against Colorado in Denver, thus opening the door for Calzada.

King is expected to return all full strength this spring. According to Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, it is not expected that he will be able to play in the Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest on Dec. 31.

The Aggies are expecting another battle this spring, with King being the veteran on staff. Top recruit Conner Weigman from Cypress is expected to enroll early and be available for spring practice.

Weigman, a two-sport athlete who will also play for Texas A&M's baseball team, is currently the No. 3 QB on SI99's rankings. He is the No. 32 overall player in the class and A&M's fourth-highest recruit as of this time.

Johnson won't be the only name from the family joining the program. Jake Johnson, Max's younger brother, officially signed with A&M Wednesday morning, solidifying A&M's tight end room for the foreseeable future and strengthening the Aggies' class.

Jake Johnson is SI99's No. 3 tight end and No. 68 overall prospect. Jake de-committed from LSU the same day as Max, reopening the process with the hope of playing with his brother.

The Aggies now feature two of the top tight ends of the 2022 class, having also signed Dickinson's Donovan Green. Green graded out as SI99's No. 4 tight end prospect and the No. 69 player overall.

