2026 OT Commit Reveals What Drew Him to Texas A&M
No matter their results on the field, the Texas A&M Aggies have recruited as well as any team in the country over the past few years, and there's obviously a reason why.
Yes, it's easy to be cynical and look at A&M's wealth of NIL money, but it goes deeper than that. Head coach Mike Elko clearly knows how to appeal to recruits, as do the assistants on his staff. Jimbo Fisher, as disappointing as his record was, also recruited at an elite level.
Numerous recruits have noted the strong relationship they've formed with A&M's coaches over the years, and their latest commit is no exception.
Avery Morcho Praises Texas A&M Coaching Staff
Avery Morcho - a 2026 three-star offensive tackle from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, who committed to A&M on Wednesday - heaped praise on Elko and the coaching staff for how they approached the process.
"Throughout this whole recruiting process, A&M has been the most consistent school for me," Morcho said in an interview with TexAgs. "... They want to push me to be the best player I can be. I want to be developed by the best coaches and staff."
Morcho's comments are a commitment to not just Elko, but also offensive line coach Adam Cushing, who followed the head coach over from Duke last offseason. The Aggies' recruiting class, which currently ranks third in the country according to On3, features two four-star offensive linemen in Samuel Rosenbaugh from Clearwater, Fla., and Zaden Kremper from Prosper, Texas. Clearly, they know what it takes to fill the position.
The Aggies believe they're on their way up, and Morcho wants to be a part of that process.
“Coach Elko is making a change in College Station, and I want to be a part of it,” Morcho said previously. “I feel like going to A&M it’s going to be the best chance of developing me as a man and a top ten draft pick!”
The Aggies got off to a great start last year, entering November atop the SEC at 7-1 and being the No. 10 team in the AP Poll. Unfortunately, they collapsed down the stretch to lose four of their final five games, including an agonizing loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl when they led 24-7 late in the third quarter.
Hopefully for Elko and co. the strong start is more of a sign of what's to come than the weak finish.