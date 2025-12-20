Texas A&M vs. Miami Hurricanes, College Football Playoff: Live Updates, Box Score

The time for talk is over. It's time to get down to business.

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies begin their first ever College Football Playoff run with a hosting of the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in a marquee SEC vs. ACC showdown in the very first round.

The Canes enter the game with a 10-2 record (6-2 ACC) in their fourth season under head coach Mario Cristobal, while the Aggies come in 11-1 (7-1 SEC) under their second season with Mike Elko as head coach.

Round One

Both teams have spent the entire 2025 season moving around in the AP Top 25, with the Aggies ranked No. 19 and Miami No. 10 to start the year.

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Like the Aggies in Week 3, the Hurricanes got a solid boost in the ranks after their season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home in Miami, climbing from the No. 10 spot to the No. 5 spot.

Cristobal's team would climb all the way to No. 2 in the ranks before a 24-21 loss to the Louisville Cardinals dropped them to No. 9, and an overtime loss to the SMU Mustangs two weeks dropped them even further to No. 18.

However, despite their troubles, they were able to rebound and win their final four games and nab one of the final spots in the 12-team field, cutting Notre Dame out after their two losses to the two teams playing today to start the season.

The game is set for an early 11:00 AM kickoff from Kyle Field, and be sure to check back here at that time for live updates as the action unfolds in real time, as well as a box score.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score, Live Updates