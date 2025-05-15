5-Star Edge Rusher Set To Visit Texas A&M Aggies
After missing out on two-way standout Jermaine Bishop Jr., the Texas A&M Aggies are shifting their focus to a new talent.
The Aggies have secured an official visit from five-star edge Anthony “Tank” Jones out of Mobile, Alabama, as reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett via X. Jones is set to be in Aggieland on June 6.
Jones, a St. Paul’s Episcopal High School product, uses his elite size and speed to bully opposing offensive linemen. Standing at 6-4, 240-pounds as a junior, Jones helped lead his team to the second round of the playoffs.
”[Jones] has all the traits to be an immediate impact player at the next level,” 247Sports’ Greg Biggins wrote. “Ceiling is extremely high and if he stays healthy and continues to develop at his current rate, there’s no reason why he won’t be playing on Sunday’s for a long time.”
On top of being a football standout, Jones is a center on St. Paul’s basketball team and won the Alabama 6A shot put championship as a freshman.
Jones could fill a massive hole for the Aggies. With the NFL poaching three of A&M’s defensive linemen, it will need to reload the position group sooner than expected. After senior edge Cassius Howell’s emergence and freshman defensive lineman Marco Jones’ five-sack performance at the Maroon & White Spring Game, the Aggies will likely have to fill yet another hole in the coming future.
On top of his stop with the Fightin’ Farmers, Jones will be visiting Auburn, Miami, Oregon and Alabama.
The Aggies will open up the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.