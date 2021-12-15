Aggies Target Enai White Announces His Commitment

Enai White, one of Texas A&M’s most hotly-pursued targets in the Class of 2022, has made his decision to commit to Texas A&M.

White made his decision in a live ceremony on CBSSports HQ on Wednesday afternoon.

In July, White shaved his choices down to four schools — Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. Based on SI reporting, White spent at least part of the final live weekend of recruiting with the Aggies. He made his official visits to the other three schools in July.

Aggies defensive line coach Elijah Robinson — who is from nearby Camden, New Jersey — handled White’s recruitment.

White, who is 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, played for the Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia this season. Imhotep has become a prep power in the Philadelphia area in a short time. The school opened in 1998, started its football program in 2005, and has now produced, per The Athletic, four active NFL players and close to 20 FBS signees since 2015. One of the NFL products is former defensive tackle, Shariff Floyd.

Imhotep’s 2021 season ended with a 17-14 overtime loss to Penn-Trafford out of Harrison City in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game.

No matter which school White committed to, he told the Philadelphia Enquirer last week that he wanted to use football to make a “generational change” for his family.

The Aggies are looking for long-term help in their pass rush, especially with the departure of DeMarvin Leal to the NFL, along with former Aggies defensive coordinator Mike Elko taking over at Duke.

