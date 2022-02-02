Texas A&M National Signing Day Primer: Who's Next For The Aggies?

Texas A&M's recruiting momentum has been unmatched across the country, with the Aggies sitting as the consensus No. 1 class across all recruiting services, including Sports Illustrated's team rankings.

However, with Wednesday's National Signing Day now upon us, there is still a lot of work to be done for Jimbo Fisher and Co., as three top-tier Aggie targets still remain on the board.

So who are the Aggies targeting to sign on the dotted line Wednesday?

Fisher has already cemented one of the best defensive recruiting hauls in the modern recruiting era, with seven of their 28 commitments falling in the SI99 rankings, and several others just missing the cut.

Still, the remaining three major targets all fall of the defensive side as well, with linebacker Harold Perkins, safety Jacoby Mathews, and defensive end Shemar Stewart, all yet to make a final decision.

Harold Perkins

Perkins, who committed and then de-committed from the Aggies in the span of less than a month, remains arguably the top target for Fisher.

The Aggies are losing depth and experience at the linebacker position with the departure of Aaron Hansford, are in desperate need of finding a replacement at the position.

Perkins, who is the top off-ball linebacker, No. 2 overall linebacker, and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2022 class, could come in and play immediately, providing the depth and talent new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is searching for.

Perkins narrowed his final three choices to Texas A&M, Florida, and LSU on Tuesday night, all of which are in a tight race for his services.

Perkins will announce at 1:15 on Wednesday.

Jacoby Mathews

Mathews released his final three in recent weeks, including the Aggies alongside LSU and Florida as his potential destinations.

Mathews has been thought to be an LSU lean for some time now given the proximity to his home and his relationship with the staff, but neither the Aggies nor the Gators are out of the race just yet.

The Aggies already have an impressive haul in the secondary, with SI99 signees at both safety and corner. A signing of Mathews, the nation's No. 8 safety and No. 79 overall prospect would put that class over the top.

Mathews has gone back and forth up to this point, and the Aggies are in a strong position, but he will make his decision final at 6 pm Wednesday evening.

Shemar Stewart

On Wednesday, the third and likely final big name for the Aggies will be Shemar Stewart, Sports Illustrated's No. 1 edge and No. 3 overall prospect.

Like in their secondary the Aggies already have a plethora of talent along the defensive front, including SI99 members, Malick Sylla, Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and Anthony Lucas.

Should Stewart sign with A&M, however, he would immediately become the Aggies highest rated 2022 recruit, and put the defensive line class on yet an even higher level than the rest of the nation.

The Aggies are far from the only contenders though, with the race coming down to a tight battle between, A&M, Miami, and Georgia. As of late, the Hurricanes have had a lot of momentum, but things are far from certain.

The Aggies like their position here, and of the three prospects on this list, Stewart seems to be the most likely to end up in College Station.

Stewart will be the first of the three players to make an announcement at 12:30 PM on Wednesday.

