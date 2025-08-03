Four-Star 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M just made a major move in the 2027 recruiting cycle. On Saturday afternoon, four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson announced his commitment to the Aggies, giving head coach Mike Elko and his staff one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.
Johnson is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback nationally in the 2027 class and chose A&M over Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, and Mississippi State. This wasn’t a sudden decision. Texas A&M has been deep in the mix for a while, and this is a recruitment they built carefully and consistently.
Several staff members at A&M have been recruiting Johnson since his middle school days, dating back to his eighth-grade year, while they were at previous schools. That long-standing relationship made a real difference. Once they arrived in College Station, the connection only got stronger, and A&M quickly became one of the programs he felt most comfortable with.
Jayce Johnson Brings Elite Tools
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia, has all the tools. He’s got a strong arm, quick release, and the athleticism to make plays outside the pocket. As a sophomore last season, Johnson threw for more than 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding over 300 rushing yards and three more scores with his legs. He’s a true dual-threat with a calm, mature presence at the position.
For Texas A&M, this is more than just adding a talented quarterback. It is a foundational piece for the future. Quarterbacks like Johnson attract playmakers. Now that he is on board, expect wide receivers, running backs, and even offensive linemen in the 2027 class to take a closer look at the Aggies.
This is a big recruiting win for Mike Elko and his staff, and it sends a strong message that A&M plans to be a serious contender in the SEC for years to come. Johnson is the type of quarterback you build around, and now the Aggies can start doing just that. He has drawn major comparisons to DJ Lagway, who is now at Florida due to body frame, and the way the two play, like to play bigger, and can unleash a deep ball whenever needed.