Texas A&M Loses Talented Linebacker to Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies were eliminated from the College Football Playoff over the past weekend, losing in College Station to the Miami Hurricanes. Prior to the matchup, they had been rather safe from players entering the transfer portal, as their season continued.

Now that it's over though, players will be entering, including talented linebacker Tristan Jernigan, a sophomore from Tupelo, Mississippi. After seeing limited action in his two seasons in College Station, Jernigan will look for a fresh start elsewhere.

He is the first player from the Aggies roster to enter the portal, and with other players mulling over their decision still, it's safe to say he won't be the last one either.

Looking For a Fresh Start

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; The video board says “Thank you, 12th man” during the first round game of the CFP National Playoff between the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Jernigan saw very limited action during his time with the Aggies. For the 2025 season, he played during their blowout 48-0 win over the Samford Bulldogs near the end of the season. He tallied three total tackles, including two solo tackles during the contest. His usage for the season came as a shock after he saw action in eight games, although primarily on special teams, he took a step back in playing time for his sophomore season.

For the 2024 season, he finished with 11 tackles, four of them solo tackles, and was also credited with half a tackle for loss. His effort during practice never went unnoticed, though, earning the Defensive Scout Team of the Year award at the Aggies end of season celebration.

Coming out of high school, Jernigan was rated as a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. During his time there, he helped lead Tupelo to a 9-3 record, finishing with 81 tackles, including 45 solo take downs and 6.0 tackles for loss, while registering 3.0 sacks and one interception returned for 60 yards his senior season. As a junior, he finished with 96 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries, shooting up recruiting boards because of his output.

Jernigan is the first player from the Aggies to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal, unfortunately stuck on the depth chart behind one of the deepest position groups on the roster. The Aggies are sure to lose more players, and while the Aggies delayed the inevitable with their continued season for the College Football Playoff, now that they are eliminated, more pieces of the dominoes are bound to fall.

The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2 and will remain open for two weeks until Jan. 16

