Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Aggies Land Elite OL Kam Dewberry On Early Signing Day
    Publish date:

    Aggies Land Elite OL Kam Dewberry On Early Signing Day

    Texas A&M has landed a massive addition to the 2022 offensive line class
    Author:

    Texas A&M has landed a massive addition to the 2022 offensive line class

    Texas A&M has been on fire on the recruiting trail as of late, but particularly along the trenches, where they have quickly put together one of the better recruiting hauls in the entire country.

    On Wednesday, that momentum continued, with elite Atascocita (Humble, TX) offensive tackle prospect Kam Dewberry signing with Texas A&M.

    One of the top line prospects in all of college football, Dewberry ranks as the No. 10 offensive lineman and No. 78 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per SI All-American's SI 99 Rankings.

    Dewberry chose the Aggies over the likes of Texas and Oklahoma, each of whom made a serious push for the 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle/guard down the stretch.

    Dewberry now joins a strong Aggies offensive line class that includes tackles Hunter Erb and PJ Williams, as well as interior lineman Mark Nabou.

    Recommended Articles

    Kam Dewberry
    Recruiting

    Elite OL Kam Dewberry Is Officially An Aggie

    Texas A&M has landed a massive addition to the 2022 offensive line class

    25 seconds ago
    Walter Nolen
    Recruiting

    Live Tracker: Texas A&M Aggies Early Signing Day

    Texas A&M has been dominant on the recruiting trail in recent weeks and will look to close strong on Wednesday. Stick here for the latest updates and up-to-the-minute signings

    41 minutes ago
    Anthony Lucas
    Recruiting

    Elite DL Anthony Lucas Is Now Officially An Aggie

    The Aggies added to an already impressive defensive line class on Wednesday

    46 minutes ago

    You can view SI All-American's full scouting report of Dewberry below:

    4. Kam Dewberry

    Vitals: 6'4", 315 pounds

    School: Humble (Texas) Atascocita

    Recruiting: Considering Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas

    Dewberry has one of the more college-ready frames of this 2022 class. He works as a physical and violent football player that has some serious explosion to his game. Dewberry has a tremendous ability to find the most dangerous man in open spaces on the second level and has one of the heavier hand shocks on the high school level. He's become comfortable at the tackle spot on Friday nights but looks primed to kick inside and contribute early in college.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    Kam Dewberry
    Recruiting

    Elite OL Kam Dewberry Is Officially An Aggie

    25 seconds ago
    Walter Nolen
    Recruiting

    Live Tracker: Texas A&M Aggies Early Signing Day

    41 minutes ago
    Anthony Lucas
    Recruiting

    Elite DL Anthony Lucas Is Now Officially An Aggie

    46 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 6.56.09 AM
    Recruiting

    Aggies Add Top Tight End Jake Johnson To 2022 Class

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16749422 (1)
    Recruiting

    Long-Term Investment With Jimbo Fisher Paying Off For Texas A&M's Recruiting

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17205855
    Football

    Texas A&M To Target SEC Transfer QB?

    Dec 14, 2021
    isaiah spiller
    Football

    Texas A&M Star RB Isaiah Spiller's Time In College Station Is Over

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17198646
    News

    Texas A&M Tied for Richest Football Program With a Rival

    Dec 14, 2021