Elite OL Kam Dewberry Is Officially An Aggie

Texas A&M has been on fire on the recruiting trail as of late, but particularly along the trenches, where they have quickly put together one of the better recruiting hauls in the entire country.

On Wednesday, that momentum continued, with elite Atascocita (Humble, TX) offensive tackle prospect Kam Dewberry signing with Texas A&M.

One of the top line prospects in all of college football, Dewberry ranks as the No. 10 offensive lineman and No. 78 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per SI All-American's SI 99 Rankings.

Dewberry chose the Aggies over the likes of Texas and Oklahoma, each of whom made a serious push for the 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle/guard down the stretch.

Dewberry now joins a strong Aggies offensive line class that includes tackles Hunter Erb and PJ Williams, as well as interior lineman Mark Nabou.

You can view SI All-American's full scouting report of Dewberry below:

4. Kam Dewberry Vitals: 6'4", 315 pounds School: Humble (Texas) Atascocita Recruiting: Considering Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas Dewberry has one of the more college-ready frames of this 2022 class. He works as a physical and violent football player that has some serious explosion to his game. Dewberry has a tremendous ability to find the most dangerous man in open spaces on the second level and has one of the heavier hand shocks on the high school level. He's become comfortable at the tackle spot on Friday nights but looks primed to kick inside and contribute early in college.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here